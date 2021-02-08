Pricing update: Free users
Using tokens to deploy APIs

9 replies
Last updated: Feb 8, 2021

So many questions today 😆 .
I am collaborating with another dev on a project and I’d like them to be able to deploy the api but:
1. I don’t necessarily want to add them as an administrator - is there a non-admin role, or some kind of auth token they can use to deploy the api?
2. Can I specify which datasets they can deploy for (e.g. only development and not production)?
Thanks!

Feb 8, 2021, 10:17 PM

Not that I am aware of. You may need to create a small app in-front to proxy these requests.

Feb 8, 2021, 10:18 PM

Thanks Wes. Looks like custom access control is actually an enterprise feature https://www.sanity.io/docs/access-control

Feb 8, 2021, 10:20 PM

Ah, well, if you need to use the other enterprise features too it may be worth getting it. Personally I would just spend a little extra time writing a small-app to manage it 🙂. I wish the enterprise features were sold separately as the price jump is insane.

Feb 8, 2021, 10:23 PM

You do have the option of creating a token with the "Deploy studio" role, which will let you deploy both studios and GraphQL APIs.

Feb 8, 2021, 10:27 PM

Hi

user Z
that sounds really useful! I see 
Administrator,
Read+Write
, and 
Read
roles in both the GUI and CLI. How can I tap into this 
deploy studio
role magic?
I’ve been really appreciating your help today!

Feb 8, 2021, 10:52 PM

🤦 I think have figured it out - using a 

deploy studio
token via the api settings. 🎉

Feb 8, 2021, 11:07 PM

Yep, that's it 🙂You'll have to use 

SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN=&lt;token&gt; sanity graphql deploy
to use it

Feb 8, 2021, 11:08 PM

