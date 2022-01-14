Using user information to control access to content in Sanity

export default function () { let items; userStore.me.subscribe(e => { if ("Vincent Florio" != e.name) { return items = [ S.listItem() .title('First item on primary Vincent list') .icon(GrGallery) .child( S.document() .title('Vincent Slider') .schemaType('sliderSettings') .documentId('sliderSettings') ), ] } else { return items = [ S.listItem() .title('First item on list for everyone else') .icon(GrGallery) .child( S.document() .title('Slider for non-Vincents') .schemaType('sliderSettings') .documentId('sliderSettings') ), ] } }) return S.list() .title('Sum of All Content') .items( items ) }

In the interest of sharing, this is an abridged version of my non-deprecated solution with some tasteful, modest name swaps.Note the changed syntax; it's no longer an arrow function and it has braces.I set up a variable called items at the highest local scope, and then I use the result returned from the newer userStore call to have a resolved string to check against.The simplest, leanest way I have arrived at is, I pack the "items" variable with an array based on that condition based on how I know it'll get used eventually, and then use it just that way in the final call that asks for an array to build out the first pane.Another way of explaining it from the other end is, I know I need to return some complete document structure at the end that has a sack of items in it, like all document structures, but which bundle of items gets thrown in that sack depends on the results of that that first condition.