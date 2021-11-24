Warning: userStore.currentUser is deprecated
The
userStore.currentUser method has been deprecated in favor of
userStore.me which is an observable stream of the current logged in user or
null if the user is logged out.
Where the
userStore.currentUser observable stream emitted a "snapshot" event object with the user object at the
user property every time user state changed, the
userStore.me emits the user object (or null if logged out) as you would see it from the
/users/me API endpoint.
Example of how to migrate existing code currently using
userStore.currentUser to instead use
userStore.me:
userStore.currentUser.subscribe(event => {
console.log('Current user is:', event.user)
})
userStore.me.subscribe(user => {
console.log('Current user is:', user)
})