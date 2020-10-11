Pricing update: Free users
what is the recommended way to query an array of references?

3 replies
Last updated: Oct 11, 2020

what is the recommended way to query an array of references? For example right now I have a field 

articles
of type array of elements with type 
article
and right now I'm doing this:
	articles[]{
		'article': @-&gt;
	}
but it forces me to have everything nested under 
article
which I'd like to avoid if possible

Oct 11, 2020, 1:01 PM

	articles[]-&gt;{
	  ...
	}
This will do the trick
😀

Oct 11, 2020, 1:51 PM

thanks! knew there had to be a concise solution there 🙂

Oct 11, 2020, 2:33 PM

