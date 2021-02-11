Skip to content
Which Video Hosting Service Works Best?

4 replies
Last updated: Feb 11, 2021

Since I got great response from my last question: Which video hosting service do you prefer?I think I would prefer an API based service, so that I have more control over the video, instead of embed based service.

Feb 11, 2021, 8:07 AM

I'd recommend https://mux.com/ and there's a sanity plugin - https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-mux-input We've used on our project and works great!

Feb 11, 2021, 8:26 AM

☝️ kudos

user T
!

Feb 11, 2021, 6:58 PM

great to hear! 🙌

Feb 11, 2021, 7:00 PM

as always, if you need help with anything Mux related please give me shout!

Feb 11, 2021, 7:01 PM

