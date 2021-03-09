Nick DiMatteo
Websites for the people 🤘
Display inline notes in your schemas
Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:
sanity install note-field
Use it in your schema types:
{
name: 'note',
type: 'note',
options: {
message: 'Your custom Message...'
}
}
You can also customize the color, add an icon and/or headline:
import React from 'react'
...
{
name: 'gridNote2',
type: 'note',
options: {
icon: FiAlertCircle,
headline: 'Hold up!',
message: <>A custom HTML message: <a href="#0" target="_blank">click here</a></>,
tone: 'caution'
}
}
| Name | Type | Default | Description |
| -------- | --------- | --------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- |
| icon | Component |
null | Specify an Icon Component, just as you would for your schemas |
| headline | string |
null | Displays a headline above your note message |
| message | string |
null | Required. Your note message (accepts HTML) |
| tone | string |
primary | Color style for your note, based on the Sanity UI Card options.
Values:
default
transparent
positive
caution
critical
brand |
