Sanity Note Fields

✨ Display inline notes in your schemas ✨

Install

Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:

sanity install note-field

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ name : 'note' , type : 'note' , options : { message : 'Your custom Message...' } }

Options

You can also customize the color, add an icon and/or headline:

import React from 'react' ... { name : 'gridNote2' , type : 'note' , options : { icon : FiAlertCircle , headline : 'Hold up!' , message : < > A custom HTML message : < a href = "#0" target = "_blank" > click here < / a > < / > , tone : 'caution' } }

| Name | Type | Default | Description | | -------- | --------- | --------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- | | icon | Component | null | Specify an Icon Component, just as you would for your schemas | | headline | string | null | Displays a headline above your note message | | message | string | null | Required. Your note message (accepts HTML) | | tone | string | primary | Color style for your note, based on the Sanity UI Card options.

Values: default transparent positive caution critical brand |

License

MIT