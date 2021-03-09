Pricing update: Free users
Note Field

By Nick DiMatteo

Display inline notes in your schemas

Install

Run the following command in your studio folder using the Sanity CLI:

sanity install note-field

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{
  name: 'note',
  type: 'note',
  options: {
    message: 'Your custom Message...'
  }
}

Options

You can also customize the color, add an icon and/or headline:

import React from 'react'

{
  name: 'gridNote2',
  type: 'note',
  options: {
    icon: FiAlertCircle,
    headline: 'Hold up!',
    message: <>A custom HTML message: <a href="#0" target="_blank">click here</a></>,
    tone: 'caution'
  }
}

| Name | Type | Default | Description | | -------- | --------- | --------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- | | icon | Component | null | Specify an Icon Component, just as you would for your schemas | | headline | string | null | Displays a headline above your note message | | message | string | null | Required. Your note message (accepts HTML) | | tone | string | primary | Color style for your note, based on the Sanity UI Card options.
Values: default transparent positive caution critical brand |

License

MIT

nickdimatteo.com  ·  Github @ndimatteo  ·  Instagram @ndimatteo

