Advance — Landingpage

Daniel J. Mierzwinski
Freelance frontend developer
Daniel is located at Copenhagen
Visit Daniel J. Mierzwinski's profile
Campaign website attracting more leads to Advance's agency
I worked with the danish agency "Advance" in making a site that could attract new leads. The site presents their four core ideas behind a successful marketing campaign, with an emphasis on previous cases.
I worked in collaboration with the agency's design team on this very simplistic site and used a mix of masking and parallax, in order to make it stand out.
Freelance frontend developer
Print shop connected to Shopify (w. HULL)Go to Paper Collective — E-commerce store
Fashion brand store connected to Shopify (w. HULL)Go to Saks Potts — E-commerce store