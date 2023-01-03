Skip to content
Advance — Landingpage

By Daniel J. Mierzwinski

Campaign website attracting more leads to Advance's agency

Masked text w. video running in the background
Emphasis on video, showcasing the agency's work

I worked with the danish agency "Advance" in making a site that could attract new leads. The site presents their four core ideas behind a successful marketing campaign, with an emphasis on previous cases.

I worked in collaboration with the agency's design team on this very simplistic site and used a mix of masking and parallax, in order to make it stand out.

