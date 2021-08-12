Pricing update: Free users
Saks Potts

By Daniel J. Mierzwinski & Jacob Lindblad

Shopify store built w. HULL starter

Project Shots

Frontpage w. slider leading into different areas of the website
Shop overview w. all products coming from Shopify
Single product w. details
Featured products connecting pages to Shopify products
Visual stories w. references to the products

About the project

This project was built on top of the HULL starter package for Sanity. It features a shop, single pages and a "stories"-section where Saks Potts can show some more visual stories, everything connected through Sanity.

I extended the HULL starter by adding multiple currencies via Shopify Payments and filtered out product which were not specifically published to my apps storefront.

Categorized in

Contributors