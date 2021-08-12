Daniel J. Mierzwinski
Freelance frontend developer
Daniel is located at Copenhagen
Shopify store built w. HULL starter
This project was built on top of the HULL starter package for Sanity. It features a shop, single pages and a "stories"-section where Saks Potts can show some more visual stories, everything connected through Sanity.
I extended the HULL starter by adding multiple currencies via Shopify Payments and filtered out product which were not specifically published to my apps storefront.
