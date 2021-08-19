Skip to content
Paper Collective — E-commerce store

By Daniel J. Mierzwinski

Print shop connected to Shopify (w. HULL)

Project Shots

Shop overview w. all products coming from Shopify
Single product w. details
Option to select a frame after choosing a print
Visual stories w. references to the products

About the project

This project was built on top of the HULL starter package for Sanity. It features a shop, single pages and a "stories"-section where Paper Collective can show some more visual stories, everything connected through Sanity.

I extended the HULL starter by adding multiple currencies via Shopify Payments and filtered out product which were not specifically published to my apps storefront.

Advanced filtering was also added to narrow in on specific items in the shop.

Further sales are encouraged by prompting the user to pick a frame, after they have selected their print.

