Paper Collective — E-commerce store

This project was built on top of the HULL starter package for Sanity. It features a shop, single pages and a "stories"-section where Paper Collective can show some more visual stories, everything connected through Sanity.

I extended the HULL starter by adding multiple currencies via Shopify Payments and filtered out product which were not specifically published to my apps storefront.

Advanced filtering was also added to narrow in on specific items in the shop.

Further sales are encouraged by prompting the user to pick a frame, after they have selected their print.