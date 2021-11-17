Aryze Developments

Gearbox
We build websites, geared for performance.
A gorgeous design system harnessed through a thoughtfully customized Sanity experience.
Aryze is an elegant, high-performance, static website built on the Next.js framework. Working closely with the Aryze team, we were able to incorporate all the features on their marketing team's wishlist—and more.
Using Sanity's customizable studio, we crafted some powerful features:
Shelter Market is a Canada-wide medical cannabis dispensary. Using Sanity and Shopify Plus, we were able to deliver an effortless, engaging shopping experience that distills their complex product data and achieves regulatory compliance.Go to Shelter Market