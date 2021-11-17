Aryze Developments

Aryze is an elegant, high-performance, static website built on the Next.js framework. Working closely with the Aryze team, we were able to incorporate all the features on their marketing team's wishlist—and more.



Using Sanity's customizable studio, we crafted some powerful features:

Fully customizable pages

Extensive selection of designed components

Effortless eCommerce management

Dynamic CRM form options

Admin bar deploy button & status

Instant site search

Flexible image / video components

URL redirect dashboard

CRM API dashboard