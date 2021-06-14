Shelter Market is hybrid static and server rendered React application built on the Next.js framework. Using React allowed for better interface composition and reusability between this site and the company’s other sister sites. There are five platforms/services working together to deliver this experience, but Sanity is the showpiece that allows us to manage and display a great deal of complex data on the site’s product description pages. For everything Shopify just can’t handle, there’s Sanity. Plus, our client also enjoys using Sanity to customize their blog and static page content with ease and confidence. We helped them raise the bar for medical cannabis patients, and Sanity helped us get there.