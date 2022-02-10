Pricing update: Free users
Chili Media

Spicy hot website for an agency that creates enticing content universes.

Project Shots

Portfolio page – no borings grid here.
Presenting the employees of the agency

Editing environment

Adding a new project in the portfolio, nothing to fancy here.

About the project

One of Kult Byrå's first published websites made with Sanity. With many many more to come.

It was easy enough to set up, as this a relatively easy website. The main challenge was to create best practices to make the user interface as smooth as possible – nudging the admins to create user friendly and accessible content.

Read more about the project on our own website here (Norwegian)

Categorized in

