Glenveagh

By Dan Malone & Arjen Scherff-de Water

Glenveagh are an Irish home builder

Homepage
Landing page for a housing development
Housing Developments
A property within a development

Editing environment

Consumer site: List of developments
Consumer: Blog Articles
Consumer: Home Page, modular page builder

About the project

We built this page to put the content control back into the hands of the marketing team.

We structured the CMS around their workflows breaking Developments, properties, pages and articles out as unique taxonomies.

We've split the website at the top level between two high level areas of their business:

  • Consumer
  • Corporate

We approached pages in a modular way creating a toolbox of modules the content manager can use to build unique pages suited to the context of the page and catered to their brand.

