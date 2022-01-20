This project is fuelled by 98 songs. The most verbose is Notorious Thugs by The Notorious B.I.G.. The oldest is Rawhide by Frankie Laine from 1958. Songs are composed of lyrics, lyrics are composed of words. There are 36,111 words in this project, 4,820 of them are unique.

Songs are a powerful medium. They usually gravitate around an experience the artist has had, of which their audience can resonate with. Songs are poetic and expressive, which is what makes the language and words used in songs so interesting.

What I’ve done here is collect songs that belong to a particular topic, then decompose each of the songs into words and shuffled them. The end result is a vocabulary sharing the same topic.

With that shuffled vocabulary, I've created a little workbench where you can make your own statement about the topic. A poem of sorts. You can submit your poem, and you can find submissions from people that have done the same.