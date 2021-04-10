Sanity query filter by category or tags (Groq Snippet)

Surjith S M
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Surjith is located at Kerala, India
Visit Surjith S M's profile
This snippet will help filter groq query by category or tags in a document. eg: post
*[_type == "posts" && $keyword in categories[]->slug.current] {
...,
categories[] -> {
title,
slug
},
}
// Params
{
"keyword": "general"
}
*[_type == "posts" && $keyword in tags[].label] {
...,
}
// Params
{
"keyword": "sanity"
}
This will help to filter a document using category tags or any other array. It can be an inline array or array reference.
The `in` keyword is used to find in an array. Learn more on the GROQ Cheatsheet
