Adding icons or custom images to text in Sanity.io

import React from 'react' import { defineField, defineType } from 'sanity' // @ts-ignore import chuckyImage from '../../images/chucky.png' const Chucky = () => ( <img src={chuckyImage} alt="Chucky" /> ) export default defineType({ type: 'object', name: 'myAwesomeComponent', fields: [ ... cool fields ], preview: { select: { title: 'title' }, prepare({ title }) { const CHUCKY = Chucky return { title: `My Awesome Component: ${title}`, media: CHUCKY, } }, }, })

Yeah, you might need a custom component for that. I did some experimenting in my studio with an image as a static file like this -I didn't have any luck with the MenuItem , though. The preview did work, but only after I had added the component, and in the content array. Looking through the repo, I didn't see anything that made me think that out of the box, we could use an image.