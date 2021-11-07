Approaches to pulling global settings from Sanity into a Next.js app

It might be old school to some, but I'd wager it's what the majority of large organizations do. At one point in time, before Vercel and Netlify existed (they are brand new in the grand scheme of things), and before our company grew to it's current size, we used Heroku here on Marketing. Man we hated it. Site constantly crashed. Ran into so many issues. Eventually our DevOps teams on Product really ramped up, so to save a shit load of money (and I mean a shit load) and a shit load of headache (and I mean a shit load), we moved to their architecture and came in-house.

Once Vercel (then Zeit) came onto the scene, I stated a case to leave the in-house deployment architecture and move all our sites to Zeit Now, but was denied (rightfully so).

