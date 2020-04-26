Skip to content
Can content be added without rebuilding in GatsbyJS on Netlify? Discussion of using Contentful and Sanity.io for triggering rebuilds and improving dev experience.

Last updated: Apr 26, 2020
Hi, maybe this is a dumb question but I’m wondering if it is possible to add and update content without deploy/building? I’m using GatsbyJS to build my portfolio and hosting on netlify
Apr 25, 2020, 10:41 PM
Nope, you have to rebuild. You can use netlify deploy hooks so that anytime data is published it triggers a rebuild
Apr 26, 2020, 4:19 AM
With Contentful, there’s a way where you can choose what type of changes can only trigger a web hook. Is that what you’re looking for? Like only publish would deploy/build an app but not necessarily an update or create
Apr 26, 2020, 5:50 AM
Apr 26, 2020, 5:50 AM
Thank you for the answers!
Apr 26, 2020, 8:39 AM
Maybe we should make an example of a netlify function that makes it easy to selectively rebuild on content updates too. I mean, so that people don't need to recommend Contentful here 😛
Apr 26, 2020, 9:57 AM
And maybe a FAQ section? 🙂 Sanity is a great service but it can be a bit confusing to get started
Apr 26, 2020, 12:40 PM
Understandable! The reason we don't have a FAQ section is because we think it's better to structure that information into where it belongs in the documentation. In this case, what was unclear to you? How Gatsby worked as a static site generator? Or what choices you have in triggering a rebuild?
Apr 26, 2020, 12:43 PM
It was the choices to trigger a rebuild 🙂 I found the answer after I played a bit with the templates.
IMO, I think it is better to have an FAQ and link some of the answers to the specific parts in the documentation. Anyhow, I think Sanity is a great service
Apr 26, 2020, 12:50 PM
Gotcha! I'll make sure that we add some more material on hosting and rebuilding on Netlify/Vercel
Apr 26, 2020, 12:52 PM
Didn’t mean to recommend contentful! 😂 Just used it for referenced haha
Not trying to pander but I’ve been using Contentful for a year and I’m never starting a new project there after using Sanity for 2 weeks!

Dev and author experience is soooo much better.
Apr 26, 2020, 1:58 PM
Haha – no worries 🙌
Apr 26, 2020, 1:58 PM

