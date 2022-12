Hi ! There is several options for this. Maybe as simple as a "text" field with free text content inside or as granular as :

An array field of open days object.

Each Open days object is an array of opening hours object

And each opening hours object a combination of two fields : a start time and a end time (could be text fields, or maybe datetime, or custom time input).



This way each day could have several opening hours allowing for a mid-day break.