Controlling entity titles in Sanity.io and customizing their behavior.

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'; export default { name: 'mainPage', type: 'document', title: 'Main page row', fields: [ ..., // Your other [boolean] fields { name: 'title', type: 'string', hidden: true, } ], initialValue: async () => ({ title: "row " + await client.fetch(` count(*[_type == "mainPage"]) + 1 `) }) }

row #

mainPage

Hi Vlad. I’d definitely recommend taking a look at the link Derek posted. There’s a lot of power in what data you can return as a title, subtitle, description, etc.You didn’t mention your reasons for not having a title on your document, but if you don’t want to add a visible title in the studio, you could take advantage of the string’s hidden property as well as an asynchronous initialValue function to query your document count. If your document is named “mainPage,” you could do something like:This would produce a title namedbased on the number ofdocuments, but would hide it in the studio.