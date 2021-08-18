Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Creating a custom input field in Sanity for auto-generating a field based on another's value.

Last updated: Aug 18, 2021
Hi there, got another Sanity question. I am trying to have a field within a schema that is being auto-generated --perhaps when a button next to it is being pressed-- based on another's field value. Quite similar to how slug is being generated with the out-of-the-box slugify functionality, when the 'Generate' button is pressed. I am a bit lost and don't know where to even start looking. Can anyone point me towards the right direction? Thank you.
Aug 18, 2021, 9:12 AM
Hi there! Sounds like you want to create a custom input, so I would start with this documentation: https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets
It includes information about how to access other fields in the same documents at the bottom of the article, and to make it look native to the Studio, you can build it with
https://www.sanity.io/ui ! Hope that helps, let me know if you need more help! 👍
Aug 18, 2021, 9:40 AM
That's all I needed I think, many thanks 🙏
Aug 18, 2021, 9:42 AM
Aug 18, 2021, 9:45 AM
