Hi there, got another Sanity question. I am trying to have a field within a schema that is being auto-generated --perhaps when a button next to it is being pressed-- based on another's field value. Quite similar to how slug is being generated with the out-of-the-box slugify functionality, when the 'Generate' button is pressed. I am a bit lost and don't know where to even start looking. Can anyone point me towards the right direction? Thank you.