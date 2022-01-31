Skip to content
Custom Action Opens a Preview URL on Wrong Domain

17 replies
Last updated: Jan 31, 2022
Hey there, I have a custom action that opens a preview URL, but it keeps opening my URL at the studio domain, instead of the one specified…
Jan 31, 2022, 6:46 PM
You can see it here, it’s supposed to use the 
remoteURL
but on deployed studios it’s now opening it without this, causing it to open the 
/api/preview?token=xxx
at the studio domain
Jan 31, 2022, 6:47 PM
sorry, wrong example
user A
, I just updated it with a gist of the correct one.
Jan 31, 2022, 6:47 PM
I have a client studio that has this:
Jan 31, 2022, 6:48 PM
const remoteURL = '<https://xxx.vercel.app>'
const localURL = '<http://localhost:3000>'
const frontendURL =
  window.location.hostname === 'localhost' ? localURL : remoteURL
Jan 31, 2022, 6:48 PM
and it’s opening it at 
<https://xxx.sanity.studio>
Jan 31, 2022, 6:48 PM
Don't suppose there is any chance you are viewing it from 
127.0.0.1
or 
0.0.0.0
or some other local, non-localhost hostname? 😅
Jan 31, 2022, 7:30 PM
(maybe 
window.location.protocol === 'http:' ? localURL : remoteURL
would be slightly more robust in this case?)
Jan 31, 2022, 7:31 PM
seems to only be on a deployed studio for some reason
Jan 31, 2022, 7:32 PM
How is the 
remoteURL
getting set? Statically? Environment variable?
Jan 31, 2022, 7:32 PM
going to try clearing node_modules and dist to see if it helps!
Jan 31, 2022, 7:32 PM
static
Jan 31, 2022, 7:33 PM
Super weird. There is nothing Sanity-specific about the code that determines the URL or opens the window, as far as I can tell from your gist.
Jan 31, 2022, 7:34 PM
If I were to guess, the 
remoteURL
is somehow null/empty string, but if it's defined statically that doesn't make sense
Jan 31, 2022, 7:35 PM
thanks for clarifying
user Z
! I’m wondering if checking 
localhost
is for whatever reason erroring when deploying
Jan 31, 2022, 7:35 PM
I just redeployed again, and hard refreshed and this time it’s taking the correct domain name
Jan 31, 2022, 7:36 PM
it’s just super odd since I was able to reproduce on the deployed studio after the client alerted me to it (which I had just showed them how to preview last week using the deployed studio during a previous build)
Jan 31, 2022, 7:36 PM

