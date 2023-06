Hi guys I have a question about Sanity's roles and plans. I have used Sanity for a number of projects and really love how flexible it makes the websites I build, however it seems surprisingly rigid in this area. I have a new build coming up for client who requires a few different levels of permissions within the studio when editing content.• Administrator (can edit everything)• Editor (can create, edit and publish documents)• Author (can edit and publish certain documents but can't edit navigation or add new pages)They have also asked for users to be able to be limited to certain areas of the cms.It seems like creating these roles and the relevant permissions might be possible using Sanity's Roles but I was surprised to see this functionality is limited to the enterprise plan. The client is a not for profit and are ok paying $99p/m but there's no way they'll be able to afford over $1000 p/m. I'm hoping there's a way around this (I've been looking at workflows ?) as it would be a deal breaker for the client, which is a shame as Sanity will be so perfect for the rest of the site.