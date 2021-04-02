type: 'date',

options: {

dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM',

},

date: "2021-04-01T07:00:00.000Z"

date: "2021-04"

Hey, are there any changes to the date field? I have the following:however the dateFormat is not being respected and I’m gettingwhich is strange, because older documents havein the front end.Also in the subtitle i’m seeing something else: