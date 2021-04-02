Skip to content
Discussion about date field changes and using emojis as icons in Sanity.io

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 2, 2021
Hey, are there any changes to the date field? I have the following: 
type: 'date',

options: {

dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM',

},
however the dateFormat is not being respected and I’m getting 
date: "2021-04-01T07:00:00.000Z"
which is strange, because older documents have 
date: "2021-04"
in the front end.
Also in the subtitle i’m seeing something else:
Apr 1, 2021, 7:27 PM
Hey there! It looks like changes to date and dateTime happened in in 
v2.6.3
. Here’s an overview.
Apr 1, 2021, 8:23 PM
user D
How did you set up to use the emojis as the icon?
Apr 1, 2021, 9:56 PM
user S
In your schema, this should work:
export default {
  name: 'Example Schema',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    // Your schema fields
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      media: '😀'
    }
  }
}
There’s some more info in the docs ~ 1)
https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views 2) https://www.sanity.io/docs/icons-for-data-types 3) https://www.sanity.io/docs/customization
Apr 2, 2021, 12:16 AM
That’s awesome. I wonder if this can be used in the structure builder too using 
.icon(...)
Apr 2, 2021, 12:21 AM
It’s mentioned here although I personally couldn’t seem to get it working the other day…
Apr 2, 2021, 12:23 AM
user S
check this 😛. You. can also make a file icons.js and export them all from there, you know the drill. I like this approach cuz you can add css to align them nicely.

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

import React from 'react'

import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji'


// Icons

const IconInformation = () =&gt; (

&lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":tophat:" /&gt;

)

const IconHome = () =&gt; &lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":house_with_garden:" /&gt;

const IconSelectedWork = () =&gt; (

&lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":star:" /&gt;

)

const IconSiteSettings = () =&gt; (

&lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":gear:" /&gt;

)

const IconClients = () =&gt; &lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":champagne:" /&gt;

const IconNavigation = () =&gt; (

&lt;Emoji style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }} symbol=":compass:" /&gt;

)


const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) =&gt;

![

'home',

'information',

'siteSettings',

'selectedWork',

'clients',

'navigation',

].includes(listItem.getId())


export default () =&gt;

S.list()

.title('Content')

.items([

...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes),

S.listItem()

.title('Selected Work')

.icon(IconSelectedWork)

.child(

S.editor()

.id('selectedWork')

.schemaType('selectedWork')

.documentId('selectedWork')

),

S.divider(),

S.listItem()

.title('Navigation Content')

.icon(IconNavigation)

.child(

S.editor()

.id('navigation')

.schemaType('navigation')

.documentId('navigation')

),

S.divider(),

S.listItem()

.title('Site Settings')

.icon(IconSiteSettings)

.child(

S.editor()

.id('siteSettings')

.schemaType('siteSettings')

.documentId('siteSettings')

),

S.divider(),

S.listItem()

.title('Home')

.icon(IconHome)

.child(S.editor().id('home').schemaType('home').documentId('home')),

S.listItem()

.title('Clients')

.icon(IconClients)

.child(

S.editor().id('clients').schemaType('clients').documentId('clients')

),

S.listItem()

.title('Information')

.icon(IconInformation)

.child(

S.editor()

.id('information')

.schemaType('information')

.documentId('information')

),

])
Apr 2, 2021, 7:52 AM
user D
Cool!! Clients == 🍾 ftw!
Apr 2, 2021, 4:34 PM

Categorized in

