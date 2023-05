Yeah, we have consciously chosen not to have a public roadmap, because we need to be able to shift course to do new features properly. That being said, you can get a sense of what's going on if you lurk in our PRs and branches here: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity I believe we'll stick with giving you customization of Sanity Studio with React for now, but there is libraries like https://github.com/danielroe/vue-sanity and you'll also have access to the full mutation and patch API if you want to make your own forms to the backend.