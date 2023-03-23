Skip to content
Discussion about using Sanity migration features to modify i18n documents

18 replies
Last updated: Mar 23, 2023
Hello! How's your Monday going? I'm trying to use the Sanity migration features to accomplish the setting of a new value to every single document. For instance, add a key value: 
domain: 'website'

I have used:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-data
Which works, for document types, images and assets. Hooray! Now, the pickle I'm in, is that I need to migrate
i18n documents as well. HOWEVER, even if:
• I am successfully authenticated
• My role is 
administrator
• And my token is 
EDITOR
It looks like the, Sanity does not fetch this documents. My query, since I want to pull all documents, is just 
*[]

Below I attach a snipped of my migration script. It would be really helpful if anybody had some insight. My current hypothesis is that I can not pull this kind of id: 
i18n.&lt;sanity-id&gt;.en_DE
for example because of the restrictions explained here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids#fdc25ada5db2
Thank you all in advance
❤️
Mar 20, 2023, 11:45 AM
That’s odd. That restriction only applies to unauthenticated users.
Mar 20, 2023, 2:30 PM
Is it possible that your token is not being picked up? What command are you using to execute the script?
Mar 20, 2023, 4:34 PM
Hi!
user M
I hope not 😂 I am using the following command: 
sanity exec src/scripts/migrate.ts --with-user-token
Mar 20, 2023, 7:31 PM
Can you try running 
sanity logout &amp; sanity login
? Make sure that you’re using the same method to login as you did when you created the account.
Mar 20, 2023, 7:43 PM
Yes, but that did not work. If I don't do it in batches of 100, and I request all documents, then it will signal the problem.


/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/@sanity/client/src/http/request.ts:13
      throw new ClientError(res)
            ^

Error: Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s):
- Insufficient permissions; permission "manage" required
    at res (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/@sanity/client/src/http/request.ts:13:13)
    at applyMiddleware (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/util/middlewareReducer.ts:8:15)
    at onResponse (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/createRequester.ts:91:22)
    at cb (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/createRequester.ts:58:65)
    at callback (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/request/node-request.ts:52:57)
    at cb (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/request/node-request.ts:145:14)
    at DestroyableTransform.&lt;anonymous&gt; (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/get-it/src/request/node/simpleConcat.ts:8:13)
    at Object.onceWrapper (events.js:519:28)
    at DestroyableTransform.emit (events.js:412:35)
    at endReadableNT (/Users/pol.ruiz/dev/wefox-web-website-cms/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_readable.js:1010:12) {
  statusCode: 403,
  response: {
    body: { error: [Object] },
    url: '<https://xwqbll4b.api.sanity.io/v2023-03-01/data/mutate/development?returnIds=true&amp;visibility=sync>',
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
      'content-length': '253',
      'x-ratelimit-remaining-second': '49',
      'x-ratelimit-limit-second': '50',
      'ratelimit-limit': '50',
      'ratelimit-remaining': '49',
      'ratelimit-reset': '1',
      date: 'Tue, 21 Mar 2023 12:16:48 GMT',
      'server-timing': 'api;dur=2201',
      'x-sanity-shard': 'gcp-eu-w1-01-prod-1042',
      'x-served-by': 'gradient-web-67ddfd8698-jgv5r',
      'strict-transport-security': 'max-age=15724800; includeSubDomains',
      vary: 'origin',
      xkey: 'project-xwqbll4b, project-xwqbll4b-development',
      via: '1.1 google',
      'alt-svc': 'h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000',
      connection: 'close'
    },
    statusCode: 403,
    statusMessage: 'Forbidden'
  },
  responseBody: '{\n' +
    '  "error": {\n' +
    '    "description": "Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s)",\n' +
    '    "items": [\n' +
    '      {\n' +
    '        "error": {\n' +
    '          "description": "Insufficient permissions; permission \\"manage\\" required",\n' +
    '          "permission": "manage",\n' +
    '          "type": "insufficientPermissionsError"\n' +
    '        },\n' +
    '        "index": 197\n' +
    '      }\n' +
    '    ],\n' +
    '    "type": "mutationError"\n' +
    '  }\n' +
    '}',
  details: {
    description: 'Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s)',
    items: [ [Object] ],
    type: 'mutationError'
  }
}
Mar 21, 2023, 12:19 PM
We have an advanced plan. But in theory that should be enough to make migrations right?
Mar 21, 2023, 12:20 PM
My token is set as 
EDITOR
as well and my role is 
administrator
. What's the missing piece here
user M
Mar 21, 2023, 12:21 PM
Migrations are available on all plans. Given the error, I still think you’ve logged in using a different provider than you did on the project. The editor token you’re passing does not matter since you’re using the the 
--with-user-token
flag.
Mar 21, 2023, 4:22 PM
Perhaps this is something related to your problem
user B
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1679405448464339
Mar 22, 2023, 1:25 PM
Gist is:

The problem was that i got some v2 code in there and that is why it was not running.
(Use of 'useClient' instead of 'createClient' as in the example)
Mar 22, 2023, 1:25 PM
Hi folks! For closure In the end I found the issue. 🌈 The problem was that upon using a query like 
*[]
. I was pulling all documents. In my project, this was a total of nearly 914 documents. After creating a JSON with the document 
_id
and 
_type
, I saw, that all documents were pulled correctly including the ones with 
.
and 
i18n
. However, this wasn't the only thing this query was pulling. At the beginning I thought I was pulling only:
• Custom types that we created.
• Image assets types
• File assets types
However, there were also, types which included:

system

sanity
In this case, the error was that this elements weren't filtered out, as the query was requesting every single document. Upon attempting to modify documents with this type, I got the error regarding permissions, which would make sense as I believe
document types with this extension might be protected. After properly filtering this types, I saw that I was getting all documents without restrictions since the authentication was correct and the token was correct 🎉
Mar 22, 2023, 6:30 PM
user G
user M
Thanks for reassuring some things and for your support 🙌
Mar 22, 2023, 6:31 PM
Glad you got it sorted out! I hadn’t considered that system documents would be causing it!
Mar 22, 2023, 6:37 PM
That's okay! Perhaps you could recommend this addition as a Gotcha, inside this documentation page: https://www.sanity.io/docs/migrating-data
Mar 22, 2023, 6:38 PM
I couldn't find a warning about this inside the docs 🤗
Mar 22, 2023, 6:38 PM
Great idea!
Mar 22, 2023, 6:43 PM
welcome
user B
. so glad you’ve got this sorted now. 😊
Mar 23, 2023, 12:15 PM

