🌈

*[]

_id

_type

.

i18n

system

sanity

🎉

Hi folks! For closure In the end I found the issue.The problem was that upon using a query like. I was pulling all. In my project, this was a total of nearly 914 documents. After creating a JSON with the documentand, I saw, that all documents were pulled correctly including the ones withand. However, this wasn't the only thing this query was pulling. At the beginning I thought I was pulling only:• Custom types that we created.• Image assets types• File assets typesHowever, there were also, types which included:In this case, the error was that this elements weren't filtered out, as the query was requesting every single document. Upon attempting to modify documents with this type, I got the error regarding permissions, which would make sense as I believeAfter properly filtering this types, I saw that I was getting all documents without restrictions since the authentication was correct and the token was correct