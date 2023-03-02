user L

I wonder if this is a common pattern and we should have a referencedBy() function.

count(*[references()]) calls are not optimized internally, and will load all the documents into memory to count them.

You should never need to do ->_id . The ID is always available as _ref

GreetingsThat is a function that would be exciting, and, as hinted, feels natural in how it takes advantage of a core characteristic of the relationship of documents in Sanity.l feel like I see multiple threads a month which are essentially asking about some variation of it.In my studio I also get asked on a fairly regular basis to produce panels that indicate which documents call for the one being viewed.If I am not mistaken, there are also at least two plugins built around that concept, and it might be a stepping stone for the people who want to choose for that kind of information to be brought inline in the field areas surrounding their inputs.Syntactically it'd definitely be cleaner than starting from the opposite direction to create a projection that gets targeted.If it's any comfort, this was a Vision-only experiment because it was way easier doing it here than in my proxy database. I wouldn't be using it on a site, but duly noted, and a good reminder to be mindful and to re-read that article!Oh my, that's another great reminder. It's the same piece of information, of course. I will blame the fact that my brain was stuck in dereferencing mode knowing I wanted to see what was inside the array of referencesAs far as that 'cleaner' query -- I did have a thought that it would be cool to have two arrays of ids and perform a "not" or "reverse" array::unique; one that was subtractive.Which is to say, here are these two lists, and instead of removing the extra instance of what they both share, throw out everything thatisn't what they have in common, in order to reveal what they do.How would you handle comparing the items of two docs like this?