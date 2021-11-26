const query = groq `*[_type == "post"][0]{ "slug": slug->current }`;

const Navbar = (props) => { const { slug } = props return ( some other code...) }

Now my next question is trying to get the slug of the most recent blog article. I want to create a button that when clicked will always take the user to the most recent blog. Not sure what the query would be for this but so far I haveand in my navbar component I'm passing in props which looks like