Navbar.getInitialProps = async function(context) { const { slug = "" } = context.query const post = await client.fetch(query, { slug }) console.log('post', JSON.stringify(post, null, 2)) return post }

No worries – we’re all here to learn!Three things:1.is considered legacy in Next.js now, you should look ator `getStaticProps`/`getStaticPaths` instead. Here’s an example with Sanity . 2. Is this code that’s located inside of? The namehints that it might be a non-page component? 3. You can change the code slightly so it’s easier to debug. Note that this will be logged in your terminal (not sure if Next puts it out in the browser as well)