Hi Saskia! I have a studio that runs 5 different frontend sites. We've organized it so that most documents (pages/articles etc) reference a "domain document" and fetch the correct frontend using multiple deployments in Vercel and environment variables to set the domain id.

Now we want to have a different view for the editors based on which page they can access. This is purely visual I know since no enterprise, but works well for us.



The jist is:

• Sync Sanity users to a document called 'sanityUser' on each studio load.

• The sanityUser document contains an array of references to domains, the "sanity id" of the user, as well as a "superadmin" boolean

• In the DeskStructure we then find the current users ID and find the corresponding document. We then filter the desk structure based on their access

