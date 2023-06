Error when adding color-input plugin to schema

sanity install @sanity/color-input

{ name: 'myColor', type: 'color', title: 'Choose color' }

Unknown type: color. Valid types are: siteSettings, about, project, img, array, block, boolean, datetime, date, document, email, file, geopoint, image, number, object, reference, slug, string, telephone, text and url

I’ve installed the Color-input plugin: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/color-input with the commandAnd added it to my schema like shown in the example:but I get thrown an error of unknown type.