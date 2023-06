Getting SVGs from Sanity and rendering them as React components

Forgive me, I haven’t tried this before myself. But it could be possible to upload the raw svg as a file asset type when it may get recognized as an image. Otherwise you’d need to turn the blob into a string to render it as an element somewhere else. You could ‘objectify’ the attributes into a document as well. You can put the same react component code in your front end as the studio pretty much, with the formbuilder api to make something neat and interactive too. Or do something simple like add a color input to define the fill color value in your markup.When SVGs are queried with the img url as an imageAsset, they do appear to return the actual svg markup - so rendering and modifying that appears quite possible and may depend on your app’s code to find and replace values like fill.