GraphQL API - Is it Possible to Fetch Draft Content (For Previews)

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 29, 2020

Hi all, is it possible to fetch draft content (for previews, using 

resolveProductionUrl
) when querying with the GraphQL API?

Apr 29, 2020, 9:00 PM

The filters has a 

is_draft
options, but that requires an authenticated request: https://www.sanity.io/docs/graphql#filters-c7d336bd9658

Apr 29, 2020, 9:12 PM

awesome, thanks!

Apr 29, 2020, 9:23 PM

