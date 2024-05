Call to action

Is there any way to un-set a value? I have an optionalfield on an object, and the CTA itself has required fields. I seem to be hitting a weird state where I previously filled them in, but no longer want a CTA on this object, so I've deleted the values. 1. I can't un-check a value for "Style"2. ... which means that the CTA still thinks it's being filled in, and yells at me about the Title + URL being required