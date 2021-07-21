page_blog_posts

user B

Hmmm I see, on our side we let the user add what they want in this array, no matter which page they are on.One other way I used to handle such scenarios is to have pages with “reserved IDs”. Basically, I create those pages manually from the command line so they have a deterministic ID that I chose. e.g., and then I treat it as a Singleton on Sanity side. I also add a Singleton Settings document to configure for example all the blog functionality. It is not so great in terms of structure, but it works well for us.Maybe you can push it even further and have your settings singleton handled as a separate tab next to the editor Form of your page…One other option that I didn’t try is to use a plugin like thisUsing this you could maybe use the same deterministic IDs and based on that ID, show or hide some fields.