Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to define an empty or placeholder object within a schema array in Sanity.io using a custom input component.

6 replies
Last updated: May 21, 2021
Hi all 👋
I wonder if it’s possible to define an empty or placeholder object within schema array? Something that could just act as an identifier within content blocks.
May 21, 2021, 1:46 PM
Found a workaround myself if anyone needs it in the future, as custom input component :
import React from 'react'

import { Stack, Heading } from '@sanity/ui'

const Placeholder = React.forwardRef((props, _ref) =&gt; {
    return (
      &lt;Stack space={2}&gt;
        &lt;Heading as='h3' size={0}&gt;{props.type.title}&lt;/Heading&gt;
      &lt;/Stack&gt;
    )
  }
)

export default Placeholder;
I then used it in document schema like so:

    {
      name: 'contentBlocks',
      title: 'Content Columns',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          name: 'test',
          title: 'Test',
          type: 'string',
          inputComponent: Placeholder,
        },
      ],
    },
May 21, 2021, 2:29 PM
Appreciate you sharing this back with us,
user H
, thanks! Props for having used Sanity UI as well 🙌
(You may want to add this to the Exchange
as a snippet so it doesn't get lost in Slack's history)
May 21, 2021, 2:33 PM
Found a workaround myself if anyone needs it in the future, as custom input component :
import React from 'react'

import { Stack, Heading } from '@sanity/ui'

const Placeholder = React.forwardRef((props, _ref) =&gt; {
    return (
      &lt;Stack space={2}&gt;
        &lt;Heading as='h3' size={0}&gt;{props.type.title}&lt;/Heading&gt;
      &lt;/Stack&gt;
    )
  }
)

export default Placeholder;
I then used it in document schema like so:

    {
      name: 'contentBlocks',
      title: 'Content Columns',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          name: 'test',
          title: 'Test',
          type: 'string',
          inputComponent: Placeholder,
        },
      ],
    },
May 21, 2021, 2:29 PM
Sounds good
user M
, will add 👍
May 21, 2021, 3:37 PM
May 21, 2021, 4:37 PM
Awesome! Thanks Arnas 🙂
May 21, 2021, 5:02 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.