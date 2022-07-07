How to display multiple fields in the same line for preview in Slack thread.

value

prepare()

prepare()

title

title

prepare()

const TYPES = [ { title: "Regulier", value: "regular" }, { title: "Étudiant", value: "student" }, { title: "Institution", value: "institution" }, ] export default { // ... fields: [ // ... { name: "type", title: "Statut", type: "string", options: { list: TYPES, layout: "dropdown", }, } ], preview: { select: { duration: 'duration', type: 'type', location: 'location', }, prepare: ({ duration, location, type }) => { const typeTitle = type ? TYPES.find(option => option.value === type).title : undefined return { title: `${duration} | ${typeTitle} `, subtitle: `${location}`, } } } }

Thanks for clarifying that, Andrew. Only thegets passed into(though ironically, if you don’t usethen only thegets passed in, but that won’t work in your case because you’re looking to modify the title line.Therefore, I think the best approach is to establish your array of objects external to the schema, reference it in the schema, and then get thevalue in thefunction. It might look something like: