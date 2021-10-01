Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to automatically generate slugs for a large set of articles?

6 replies
Last updated: Oct 1, 2021

I have tons of articles, but they don't have slugs. I've now added a slug field to the schema, but it looks like I have to manually go in to every article, click generate, and then publish.
Is there a quicker way?
😄

Oct 1, 2021, 10:57 AM

Make a script that does it? You can adapt this and run 

slugify
or something to set 
slug.current
?

Oct 1, 2021, 12:32 PM

const buildPatches = docs =&gt;
  docs.map(doc =&gt; ({
    id: doc._id,
    patch: {
      set: {'slug.current': slugify(doc.title)},
      // ifRevisionID: doc._rev
    }
  }))

Oct 1, 2021, 12:32 PM

could work! where can I read up on running these kinds of scripts?

Oct 1, 2021, 12:33 PM
Oct 1, 2021, 12:34 PM

sanity exec --with-user-token slug.js

Oct 1, 2021, 12:34 PM

ah great! thanks 🙂

Oct 1, 2021, 12:40 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.