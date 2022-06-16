How to model an image with alignment in Sanity CMS

If you did need an image truly inline in the editor, the block type has an "of" property where you can stick other fields. I threw up an example earlier this week where you could drop a reference to another document type (in the example it was a Person) right in the middle of a line of text, speculating that on various front ends you could ask for anything you needed in that context so long as the connection was made there ( just their name on one page, for example, or spinning out a mailto: link with their email and their name as the inner text.

I have thought about something like that just showing a picture preview, but when it comes to aligning, having that be eventually floated on the real page and just stranded like an island in the preview seems like a different kind of impractical, so that's why I haven't done it with my two total ideas I've had so far

😃

Preview definitely sounds like it because it's direct and handles what they'll wanna know, which is, what's going to happen to my stuff if I make these decisions, and what will the adoring public see

😃