import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import * as Structure from '@sanity/document-internationalization/lib/structure' export default () => { // Get the filtered document type list items from `document-internationalization`. const items = Structure.getFilteredDocumentTypeListItems() // Group the items into a `main` group and a `groupA` group. The `groupA` group // will be nested in a new list item named "Group A". const groupedItems = items.reduce( (reduced, item) => { // Check whether the item should be included in `groupA`. if (item.id === 'page') { return { ...reduced, groupA: [...reduced.groupA, item], } } // If the item should not be included in `groupA`, add it to the `main` // group. return { ...reduced, main: [...reduced.main, item], } }, { main: [], groupA: [], }, ) return S.list() .id('main') .title('Content') .items([ // Include the `main` group. ...groupedItems.main, S.divider(), // Include the `groupA` group in a nested list. S.listItem() .title('Group A') .child( S.list().id('groupA').title('Group A').items(groupedItems.groupA), ), ]) }

Hi User. I'm really sorry, we've been quite busy and I hadn't had a chance to take a close look at your document structure question. I think I've achieved something similar to what you need. I've commented the code, but please let me know if you have any questions.Does this screenshot show a structure that reflects your needs? I have taken thedocument type (which supports translation), and added it to a new list named "Group A". You could group multiple document types into different groups using this technique.