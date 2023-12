I am using sanity-plugin-intl-input and I need to use structure builder to organize my documents to be more user friendly. My issue is that whenever I attempt to follow the structure builder documentation , the translate features in the studio no longer show. The sanity-plugin-intl-input structure instructions do not seem to line up with any examples I can find. How can I add basic structure builder features to organize documents translated with sanity-plugin-intl-input If transitioning to the new document-internationalization will help, I can do that, but I did not see anything in there that addresses my specific issue.