I can't find the edit button to edit the image... can someone help?

Last updated: Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020, 4:58 AM

What do you mean by edit the image?

Dec 31, 2020, 5:09 AM

Normally there's an edit button where I can zoom in on picture and stuff

Dec 31, 2020, 5:22 AM

The schema for this doc type might not be configured for that?
Do you have other docs of the same type that have the edit button?

Dec 31, 2020, 5:26 AM

I believe passing 

hotspot: true
as an option for the image field enables the edit

Dec 31, 2020, 5:29 AM

Yup! Add 

options.hotspot
to the field config https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-type

Dec 31, 2020, 9:04 AM

