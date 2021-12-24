Implementing dynamic filters and reference multiple types in Sanity.io.

{ title: 'Director', name: 'director', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'person'}], options: { filter: ({document}) => { // Always make sure to check for document properties // before attempting to use them if (!document.releaseYear) { return { filter: 'role == $role', params: {role: 'director'} } } return { filter: 'role == $role && birthYear >= $minYear', params: { role: 'director', minYear: document.releaseYear } } } } }

Hello! Not sure if it’s doable but, have any of you guys implementedandat the same time?I’m looking for something like the following code but having an array of references instead of a single reference: