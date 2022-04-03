Improving Sanity docs for returning categories associated with a post

If that's the case, then why would categories[]-> work if that's not the type's name? In the bit you linked to it says "The naming convention of your schema doesn't matter to GROQ (as long as you get the name right)"

To be more specific with my line of questioning, what's the arbiter for rightness, to detect that we mean one field over another, enough for it to identify it as the one to expand? That

almost all of the letters are the same and none of the other fields look like it? Or does it look, when you ask for an array, to see which ones even exist and then go in order?

If we cut out the middle bit, "The naming convention...doesn't matter as long as you get the name right" almost sounds contrary to itself, unless (and this was my assumption) convention means "the format applied to it to differentiate it as the array version."



More of an open theory question, there are other more urgent things out there, just interested in the logic that gets applied internally.

