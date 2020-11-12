Pricing update: Free users
Is there a way to set the default state of a boolean to (false)?

Last updated: Nov 12, 2020

Nov 11, 2020, 5:56 PM

I'm wondering this too

Nov 11, 2020, 9:06 PM

For documents you can use initial value templates (https://www.sanity.io/docs/initial-value-templates ). For objects you can't

Nov 12, 2020, 6:18 AM

https://www.sanity.io/docs/boolean-type

Make sure your front-end code treats a missing boolean value as false.
In GROQ you can handle missing booleans and false values equally like this 
*[_type == 'story' &amp;&amp; featured != true]
 which would match stories where featured is false or missing (or to be fair, any other value that is not 
true
).

Nov 12, 2020, 6:19 AM

