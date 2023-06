get-youtube-id

I’m trying to add a custom video block to a portable text field. I’ve been following this tutorial: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-how-to-add-a-custom-youtube-embed-block I’m trying to broaden the block to allow for Vimeo URLs in addition to YouTube URLs. So instead of, I’d like to useI’ve deployed my efforts to my studio, but when I try to add the block in my rich text field, my ‘Desk’ tool immediately crashes (even before I can add a video link) and gives me the following error:I’ve stared at my code, but it really seems like it should work as well as the code in the tutorial.Code in the thread…