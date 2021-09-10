Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with adding a custom video block to a portable text field in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 10, 2021
I’m trying to add a custom video block to a portable text field. I’ve been following this tutorial: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-how-to-add-a-custom-youtube-embed-block
I’m trying to broaden the block to allow for Vimeo URLs in addition to YouTube URLs. So instead of 
get-youtube-id
, I’d like to use 
get-video-id
.
I’ve deployed my efforts to my studio, but when I try to add the block in my rich text field, my ‘Desk’ tool immediately crashes (even before I can add a video link) and gives me the following error:


TypeError: get-video-id expects a string
I’ve stared at my code, but it really seems like it should work as well as the code in the tutorial.

Code in the thread…
Sep 1, 2021, 7:33 PM
Here is my `video.js`:

// video.js
import React from 'react'
import getVideoId from 'get-video-id'
import ReactPlayer from 'react-player'

const Preview = ({value}) =&gt; {
  const { url } = value
  const id = getVideoId(url)
  return (&lt;ReactPlayer url={id} /&gt;)
}

export default {
  name: 'video',
  type: 'object',
  title: 'Video Embed',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'url',
      type: 'url',
      title: 'Video URL',
      description: 'Paste a video URL, ideally from YouTube or Vimeo.'
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      url: 'url'
    },
    component: Preview
  }
}
There must be
something I’m missing. Any thoughts?
Sep 1, 2021, 7:34 PM
Thanks,
user A
. I’m not wedded to ReactPlayer by any means. I was just using it because the tutorial used it. 🙃
What you say makes sense to me. It seemed to work in the tutorial, but maybe that’s a difference between 
get-youtube-id
and 
get-video-id
? 🤷‍♂️
Your code works nicely. Thanks so much!
Sep 1, 2021, 9:26 PM
Great to hear, Matt! Glad you got that working. 🙂
Sep 1, 2021, 9:58 PM
Looks good in Sanity, anyways. Now I’m trying to figure out how to serialize it in 11ty.
Probably should have chosen a simpler block as my first attempt at custom blocks.
🤦‍♂️
Sep 1, 2021, 10:00 PM
9 days later… still trying to figure out the serialization. sigh https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C011JM8R0HM/p1631293800014700
Sep 10, 2021, 5:16 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.