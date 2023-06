I have a sanity installation setup with SSO which has worked great for the last 6 months. Today i installed the media plugin ( https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-media ) and now things really don’t work anymore. Right after login i am greeted with an error prompt saying: “Error: Unauthorized - User must be a member of this project to perform this operation”. From the console output and network log, it looks like this error is due to a HTTP 401 response after a call to https://PROJECT_ID.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/PROJECT_ID/datasets/DATASET_NAME/acl?tag=sanity.studio.acl.get I am running the latest version of sanity (ran sanity upgrade). Editing is completely broken and giving me an error message of: “undefined is not an object (evaluating ‘currentUser.roles.length’)“. Any suggestions on where to go from here?