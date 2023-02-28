preview: { select: { title: 'title', id: '_id' }, prepare: async ({title, id}) => { // old approach, some pre-defined client from the parts system const {title: parentTitle } = await client.fetch('some query'); // new approach with useClient hook won't work return { title: parentTitle + "-" + title, } } }

hey sanity team,I'm trying to customise some features in v3, specifically with the prepare function on document previews.With the new approach of removing the part components and implementing hooks to access the sanity client, I am having issues implementing it inside the prepare function, since it is not a component itself. Normally I would find it useful to use the sanity client from within to be able to query the entire project to load data (like to follow a reference in the opposite direction), but now this seems impossible. Something likeAny suggestions?