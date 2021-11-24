Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Organizing documents in Sanity Studio for a custom page-builder schema type

9 replies
Last updated: Nov 24, 2021
Hey there! 🙂 I am using Sanity with NextJS and my goal is to configure Sanity Studio with page-builder functionality. My only challenge in doing this is that I have not yet found a logical/meaningful way of organising the documents created with my custom page-builder schema type. All my dynamic page documents are listed in the same document list regardless of where they belong on the sitemap. For example: pages that are subpages of subpages (like ".com/services/it-consultancy/data-analyst") end up in the same list view as top level pages (like ".com/services" or ".com/about"). This gets messy quickly with 30+ pages to be created.
How can I configure or customise Sanity Studio pane/list behaviour to sort and nest pages based on where they belong on the sitemap? Or do I need to think differently about this - is there an alternative approach that's better? Thank you very much in advance!
😊
Nov 23, 2021, 4:40 PM
user K
I'd be curious about the hierarchy aspect of the project. We can definitely throw a couple of tips your way as we currently have a page builder built over here: https://www.userfylabs.co.uk/ in what I would consider quite a scalable way
Nov 23, 2021, 7:58 PM
Perfect, thanks for the assistance so far! 😊
user C
As per now, all pages are being generated from the same schema document (page.js). For example, using the same page-builder schema template I want to be able to create a page for ".com/services/subpage/nested-subpage" and for ".com/services". I have not applied any filtering to deskStructure.js so all these page documents (from page.js schema model) are listed inside the same view, regardless of what is specified inside the slug field. But I will experiment with this, as proposed by
user A
Nov 24, 2021, 11:13 AM
user C
Can I ask - how do you define parent pages of a new page in your system? Would you recommend using an array of "references" to other page documents in order to create the path?
Nov 24, 2021, 11:19 AM
Hi
user K
we're actually in the process of figuring out the best way of doing this ourselves. We're using this tutorial here (https://www.sanity.io/guides/hierarchies-graphs-navigation#7a89a57242da ) to form our baseline. E.g dependent on how rigid your .com/services/subpage/nested-subpage is, this might work, however if you were going to create .com/*dynamic*/subpage/nested-subpage it becomes harder.
Something else that's going to help you for understanding current path is this:
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/better-slug
Nov 24, 2021, 11:25 AM
Nov 24, 2021, 11:30 AM
Yes, .com/*dynamic*/subpage/nested-subpage would be representative for what I want to achieve. Nice..! That slug extension looks quite useful indeed
Nov 24, 2021, 12:12 PM
Yes, .com/*dynamic*/subpage/nested-subpage would be representative for what I want to achieve. Nice..! That slug extension looks quite useful indeed
Nov 24, 2021, 12:12 PM
user C
Thank you very much for that gist. Looks like this achieves exactly what I was looking to do 🙏
Nov 24, 2021, 2:10 PM
Hey Mikkel, didn't see this come through. Glad you're getting some progress. If it's any help that slug extension is pretty good but there's some issues with the length of the slug cutting off. That being said, this might help too: https://www.sanity.io/schemas/easy-peasy-url-slug-d2400b42
I've just popped it up earlier today because I was working on it this morning and it was driving me nuts.

Good luck on the project, and please let me know how you get on
🎉
Nov 24, 2021, 2:13 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.