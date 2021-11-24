Hey there! 🙂 I am using Sanity with NextJS and my goal is to configure Sanity Studio with page-builder functionality. My only challenge in doing this is that I have not yet found a logical/meaningful way of organising the documents created with my custom page-builder schema type. All my dynamic page documents are listed in the same document list regardless of where they belong on the sitemap. For example: pages that are subpages of subpages (like ".com/services/it-consultancy/data-analyst") end up in the same list view as top level pages (like ".com/services" or ".com/about"). This gets messy quickly with 30+ pages to be created.

How can I configure or customise Sanity Studio pane/list behaviour to sort and nest pages based on where they belong on the sitemap? Or do I need to think differently about this - is there an alternative approach that's better? Thank you very much in advance!

