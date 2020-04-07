Skip to content
Pass an External Image URL to the Sanity Client and Upload

11 replies
Last updated: Apr 7, 2020

Is there an option to pass an external image url to the sanity client, and have it uploaded? I need to upload image from another service, from a react app, but can't because of CORS. And would like to not have to set up a microservice just to be able to do this. 🙂

Apr 7, 2020, 2:44 PM

you might have a look at this: Custom Asset Sources

https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-asset-sources

Apr 7, 2020, 3:04 PM

Thanks, but I wan't Sanity to store all images. I just need to import them through js client side, from an external source.

Apr 7, 2020, 3:07 PM

ahh, sorry, misread before

Apr 7, 2020, 3:07 PM

think you’d have to set up an external service for that 😕

Apr 7, 2020, 3:09 PM

user M
is right, the Sanity API doesn't support importing images from an url and there's no working around the browser security model here.

Apr 7, 2020, 3:40 PM

Ok, thanks. 🙂

Apr 7, 2020, 3:40 PM

Can’t it be kinda done via canvas? If you scroll down to the asset examples here? https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client

Apr 7, 2020, 3:45 PM

You would still need to read the binary data from the image at another origin, and I don't think the same origin policy will allow that unless CORS headers are set.

Apr 7, 2020, 3:46 PM

user Y
I tried to do that, but as soon as you load external data into the canvas, the 
toBlob()
throws error.

Apr 7, 2020, 3:47 PM
Apr 7, 2020, 3:47 PM

Aha! Well, that’s probably actually a good thing. Seems like lambdas or some such is the way to go

Apr 7, 2020, 3:47 PM

