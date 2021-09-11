Skip to content
Querying for images by tag using GROQ in Sanity.io

6 replies
Last updated: Sep 11, 2021
Hello, Nice to be here. I have a question about Media Browser. specifically about https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-media .I have some tags and images attached to tags. I wonder is there a way to get all the images of a tag? name and url using GROQ?
Sep 11, 2021, 6:21 PM
Hi Eran. Welcome! Would you be looking for a tag by name in your query or would you be passing in the tag’s 
_id
?
Sep 11, 2021, 6:32 PM
Hi, If I can ask for all images that has tags that would be great, otherwise by 
_id
is also great
Sep 11, 2021, 7:13 PM
Something like this would query for all tags (
*[_type == 'media.tag']
), and then for each tag, return a list of images that reference that tag (
'images': *[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset' &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]
)—or specifically, return the 
originalFilename
and `url`:

*[_type == 'media.tag'] {
  'images': *[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset' &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]{originalFilename, url}
}
You might want to hide any tags that have no images; you can do that by adding 
[count(images) &gt; 0]
after the projection.

*[_type == 'media.tag'] {
  'images': *[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset' &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]{originalFilename, url}
}[count(images) &gt; 0]
Sep 11, 2021, 7:32 PM
Amazing 👍 out of curiosity, I tried to find the metadata needed for this operation (for example the 
sanity.imageAsset
type and the fields it has), but it is hard to find it in the documentation. Is there a place where you explore and play with the dataset content? like you have in graphQL?
also, not related just to confirm. the Public mode of a dataset is read-only right? users cannot write into the dataset?
Sep 11, 2021, 9:24 PM
A few things can be inferred from here and the properties are mentioned in passing here , but I agree this could be much more explicitly stated. We’ll make sure to improve those docs. Thanks for pointing that out.
For a GROQ playground, the local studio should come with the Vision plugin by default (
http://localhost:3333/vision ). If it’s not installed, the command is listed here or you can follow up in this thread and we’d be happy to help.
You’re correct: No one can write to the dataset—whether it’s public or private—without a write token.

Edit: I realize my first paragraph might not answer your question, which seems more to be asking “how do you know what you don’t know?” If that’s the case, maybe a better answer would have been to recommend you use 
Ctrl + space
in the Vision plugin. That should give you a dropdown selection including all the documents, objects, arrays, etc. from your schema. It’s not perfect, but it does include the 
sanity.*
objects.
Sep 11, 2021, 10:19 PM

