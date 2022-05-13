Recommended way to separate local/dev/staging/prod data in Sanity.io

So in general it is pretty difficult to accomplish this level of source control for lack of a better term for your schemas when they are being built and are in a severe state of flux as well. There are some other workflows and options though.

To be a bit more clear, changes to the schema or the content will never affect the other. Yes, you’ll see warnings in your studio if a field exists on your colleague’s local studio and they’ve added content to it, but the content is still “there” in your local studio, too (and all others). The only mistake a dev might then make in a case like this (with multiple different studio schemas) is acting on those warnings, which

will change the content lake.

A solution for what you are looking to do may come more from a better workflow/understanding of what “best practices” are and how the schema and the content are linked within the content lake. For example, one approach might be to have the devs working on the project export the production dataset each morning and import it to their own, working on that from their local dev studios. That said, if the ask is to simultaneously develop a studio that’s also in production, all without showing any schema warnings, I don’t think that’s possible. In general it shouldn’t be too tough to script something up that deletes the dev dataset, exports production, imports production into dev, and then lets your team go to work developing. That may be a way to create your own workflow that acts almost as source control for this problem.



In addition to this, I can loop in the business development team to reach out to you but they won’t be able to do so until after the weekend unfortunately. This way you could talk about possible other options that an enterprise plan may support (they may have other options available or in mind than I have mentioned here).



Hopefully that helps, and just let me know and I will ping someone to reach out next week to follow up as well

